You'd be barking mad not to take care of your pet

Ti Gong

Pudong has begun a campaign to promote the responsible ownership of pets.

The campaign opened with a community pet fair on Friday at the Pudong Peony Garden, where pet care consultancy and clinic services were on offer.

A manual offering guidance on the correct way to raise pets was also released. Common questions such as where to register and vaccinate pets are listed.

This year, 100 events to raise the awareness of pet ownership etiquette will be held, according to the New Era Civilization Practice Center Office of Pudong.