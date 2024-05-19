﻿
Night at the museum in tune with visitors

Locals had a fun night out yesterday at the city's natural history museum to celebrate International Museum Day.
Ti Gong

A music concert with the backdrop of exhibits and specimens.

Locals had a fun night out yesterday at the city's natural history museum to celebrate International Museum Day.

Various activities were on offer in the evening at the Shanghai Natural History Museum as the latest of its years-long "Night at the Museum" campaign.

They featured science experiments, medical talk shows, live music performances, interactive games, and more.

Ti Gong

A boy is attracted by a robot mantis.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A boy makes a bird's nest.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl has her face painted.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl learns how herbs can help keep insects away.

Shanghai Natural History Museum
