Night at the museum in tune with visitors
17:59 UTC+8, 2024-05-19 0
Locals had a fun night out yesterday at the city's natural history museum to celebrate International Museum Day.
17:59 UTC+8, 2024-05-19 0
Ti Gong
Locals had a fun night out yesterday at the city's natural history museum to celebrate International Museum Day.
Various activities were on offer in the evening at the Shanghai Natural History Museum as the latest of its years-long "Night at the Museum" campaign.
They featured science experiments, medical talk shows, live music performances, interactive games, and more.
Ti Gong
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Source: SHINE Editor: Li Qian
Special Reports