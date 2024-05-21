Pujiang Town wants biopharmaceutical talents to take root

Town has attracted over 310 biopharmaceutical enterprises, generating 5.4 billion yuan revenue in 2023, and is seeking more talents with favorable policies and improved services.

Shanghai's Pujiang Town launched three platforms on Monday to support the research and innovation of its biomedicine industry and attract needed talent.

The platforms will provide assistance or services covering aspects ranging from workspace, policy explanation, and intellectual rights protection to connection to upstream and downstream chains and patent application.

Pujiang in suburban Minhang District has attracted over 310 biopharmaceutical enterprises, generating 5.4 billion yuan (US$746.28million) revenue in 2023, fostering an industrial hub for medical equipment and healthcare services.

It is trying to attract more talents to take root with favorable policies and improved services.

At a ceremony for its "Grand NeoBay International talent Month," the town appointed global talent attraction ambassadors" and presented certificates to those included into its Chunshen Pyramid Talent Plan, aiming to spur innovation and nurture medical leaders.

Also on Monday, the town established a talent service team, who will offer tailored guidance and address companies' challenges.

Pujiang is also constructing a multi-dimensional talent service system, aimed at precisely attracting and retaining talents, further ensuring their settlement and prosperity.