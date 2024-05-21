﻿
News / Metro

Pujiang Town wants biopharmaceutical talents to take root

﻿ Yang Meiping
Wei Lihua Yang Meiping
  22:07 UTC+8, 2024-05-21       0
Town has attracted over 310 biopharmaceutical enterprises, generating 5.4 billion yuan revenue in 2023, and is seeking more talents with favorable policies and improved services.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Wei Lihua Yang Meiping
  22:07 UTC+8, 2024-05-21       0

Shanghai's Pujiang Town launched three platforms on Monday to support the research and innovation of its biomedicine industry and attract needed talent.

The platforms will provide assistance or services covering aspects ranging from workspace, policy explanation, and intellectual rights protection to connection to upstream and downstream chains and patent application.

Pujiang in suburban Minhang District has attracted over 310 biopharmaceutical enterprises, generating 5.4 billion yuan (US$746.28million) revenue in 2023, fostering an industrial hub for medical equipment and healthcare services.

It is trying to attract more talents to take root with favorable policies and improved services.

At a ceremony for its "Grand NeoBay International talent Month," the town appointed global talent attraction ambassadors" and presented certificates to those included into its Chunshen Pyramid Talent Plan, aiming to spur innovation and nurture medical leaders.

Also on Monday, the town established a talent service team, who will offer tailored guidance and address companies' challenges.

Pujiang is also constructing a multi-dimensional talent service system, aimed at precisely attracting and retaining talents, further ensuring their settlement and prosperity.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     