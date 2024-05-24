McDonald's hosts UK artist Mr Doodle at Shanghai pop-up store

Ahead of Children's Day next week, UK-born artist Sam Cox, better known as Mr Doodle, was in the pop-up on Friday, during his first visit to the Chinese mainland.

Ding Yining / SHINE

Stop in with your children to have fun with Mr Doodle ahead of Children's Day next week at McDonald's pop-up store near the downtown Nanjing Road E.

United Kingdom-born and based artist Sam Cox, better known as Mr Doodle, was in the Shanghai pop-up on Friday, during his first visit to the Chinese mainland.

A series of special offerings such as clothes, apparel, and fashion accessories featuring Mr Doodle designs of iconic McDonald's characters, including Hamburglar, Birdie, and Grimace, are available at the pop-up store. Additional products will also be unveiled next month.

Don't forget to grab time-limited discounts which are available for McNuggets at McDonald's restaurants nationwide, along with special package designs, toys, and many more associated products.

Ding Yining / SHINE

Event info:

Date: May 25-June 2, 10am-9pm daily

Admission: free

Address: No. 123 to No 139, Nanjing Road E.

Central Mansion

黄浦区南京东路123号-139号外滩中央商场