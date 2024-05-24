﻿
News / Metro

World's first Zootopia-themed airplane launched in Shanghai

Xinhua
  14:55 UTC+8, 2024-05-24       0
A Zootopia-themed plane, featuring a fuselage decorated with three-dimensional images of characters from the popular Disney animation movie, will soon soar through the skies.
Xinhua
  14:55 UTC+8, 2024-05-24       0

A Zootopia-themed plane, featuring a fuselage decorated with three-dimensional images of characters from the popular Disney animation movie, will soon soar through the skies thanks to a collaboration between Shanghai Disney Resort and China Eastern Airlines, it was announced Friday.

The airplane is scheduled to provide its first passenger flight service on the air route between Shanghai and Chengdu later Friday.

Shanghai Disney Resort unveiled the world's first Zootopia land in December 2023, as the Walt Disney Company looks to further tap the growing Chinese travel market. It became the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.

The airplane is also the sixth Disney-themed aircraft to join China Eastern Airlines' fleet.

Shanghai Disney Resort received 25.6 million visitors in 2023, an increase of 44 percent over the number recorded in 2019. Its 2023 tourist revenue reached 18.5 billion yuan (about 2.6 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 84.2 percent over that of 2019.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Shanghai Disneyland
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     