'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 16: Symbiotic Intelligence

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 16 "Symbiotic Intelligence" focuses on the practices and achievements of Shanghai's scientific and technological agricultural development from the perspective of a science and technology educator.

When the rice, crayfish and snappers in the ecological aquatic garden grow up day by day, aquatic expert Shen Hong also indulges in his "intelligent symbiosis" world. In Chongming, he is exploring ways to revitalise the countryside and realise his dream of an ecological industry in the aroma of rice.