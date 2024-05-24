Welfare children's concert breaks down barriers

The majority of professional theaters in Shanghai do not allow children under the height of 1.2 meters to enter. However, one recent event aimed to break down those barriers.

The majority of professional theaters in Shanghai do not allow children under the height of 1.2 meters to enter, and some children's concerts are quite expensive. However, one recent event in Shanghai aimed to break down those barriers.

The concert was organized by a group of volunteers and public welfare partners, who wanted to create an equal and child-friendly city, featuring the "Happy Pony Choir," and eight original songs specially created for kids by songwriter Zhou He.



What was particularly heart-warming about the concert was the presence of many special children, including those with autism and physical disabilities. For many of them, it was their first time attending a live performance. One hearing-impaired child went on stage to sing a song, which moved many in the audience to tears.