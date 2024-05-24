﻿
Students present music festival at weekend

The meadow music festival by local students at the square of Shanghai's landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower provides a stage for students to showcase their skills.
A meadow music festival by local students will open at the weekend at the square of Shanghai's landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area, showcasing the talent, energy, and vitality of local youngsters through art performances.

In addition to enjoy the performance even if not at the site, viewers can also watch the festival either livestreamed or rebroadcast through the WeChat video channels of the Shanghai Education TV Station, and Eastday.com.

The Saturday will feature a special show for traditional Chinese opera arts such as Kunju, Yueju, Huju, and Peking opera.

The show on Sunday included dance performances, choirs, and vocal music. There will also be a tour carnival with dancing and a flash mob with trumpet performance.

The show provides a stage for local students to show their artistic capabilities and talents and display the achievements of art education, organizer Shanghai Education TV Station said.

If you go:

Time: 4pm-6pm on Saturday, 4pm-5:30pm on Sunday

Venue: Oriental Pearl TV Tower

Address: 1 Century Avenue, the Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区世纪大道1号

Admission: Free

﻿
﻿
