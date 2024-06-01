﻿
News / Metro

Chinese university develops six-legged guide robot for blind people

Xinhua
  15:30 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0
A research team from Jiao Tong University has developed a six-legged guide robot for visually impaired people that is expected to address the country's shortage of real guide dogs.
Xinhua
  15:30 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0

A research team from China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University has developed a six-legged guide robot for visually impaired people that is expected to address the country's shortage of real guide dogs.

"We believe our robot will function as a 'pair of eyes' for visually impaired people," said Professor Gao Feng from the School of Mechanical Engineering in a press release on the university's official website on Thursday.

According to the China Association of Persons with Visual Disabilities, there are about 17.31 million visually impaired people in China. However, due to high breeding costs and long training periods, there are reportedly only over 400 guide dogs in service nationwide, which means only one guide dog is available for every 40,000 visually impaired individuals in China.

As a strong backup for the real guide dogs, the guide robot can accurately recognize the speech of blind people and respond in less than one second, walking at a maximum speed of three meters per second while maintaining a stable walking state with little noise, according to the press release.

The robot has visual environmental perception capabilities, allowing it to autonomously navigate to its destination, dynamically avoid obstacles, and recognize traffic lights.

Moreover, with the support of the internet, it can also serve as a home companion and an emergency responder for blind people, it said.

"The primary task of our robot is to establish effective communication with blind individuals to enable the robot to understand the user's intentions while maintaining coordinated movements," said Gao.

To achieve these goals, the robot adopts a multisensory perception system of "seeing, hearing, asking and touching." It combines natural language comprehension and speech recognition with force-feedback canes to enable the users to control the robot.

This robot also uses advanced machine learning algorithms, enabling it to automatically avoid static and dynamic obstacles with a high degree of stability and safety.

In addition, it is equipped with multiple sensors such as laser radar to improve the accuracy of perception in complex environments. This means it can walk smoothly on different types of terrain and guide the blind both indoors and outdoors with no need of internet, making it easier to use, more stable, and more reliable for blind individuals.

The guide robot is currently undergoing field testing. Throughout the research and development process, visually impaired individuals have been involved in offline demonstrations and tests, according to Gao.

"We have already received orders for 20 units and believe that it will soon be ready for the market," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Gao Feng
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     