Sailing spectacle in Shanghai: Vintage Dutch ship drops anchor

A majestic tall-masted sailing ship straight out of a bygone era has become a striking spectacle at the North Bund in Shanghai's downtown Hongkou District recently.

The Dutch Clipper Stad Amsterdam, with its towering masts, intricate rigging, and vintage charm, has been drawing a rush of visitors eager to capture its beauty with their cameras.



The ship, designed to replicate the mid-19th century clipper ships is currently on a two-year global voyage. While not open for public tours, it can be admired from the North Bund promenade.

The Clipper Stad Amsterdam, a replica of the speedy 19th-century merchant clippers, measures 76 meters in length and boasts 31 sails covering a total area of 2,200 square meters.

The ship, flying the Dutch flag, primarily harnesses wind power but is also equipped with a diesel engine. Its sailing speed can reach up to 17 knots (31.48 kilometers per hour), while the engine speed ranges between 9-10 knots, according to local online media thepaper.cn.



Captain Sune Blinkenberg explained the historical context of clipper ships, highlighting their role in the tea trade between China and Europe or North America before the opening of the Suez Canal.

"In the mid-19th century, speed was everything. The first ship to return to Europe or North America with tea fetched the best market price, making these clippers incredibly popular," he said.

Blinkenberg and his crew have also enjoyed exploring Shanghai. He visited the historic Yuyuan Garden, and other crew members toured local landmarks.



"Shanghai's skyline is breathtaking, and it's incredible to see how quickly the city has developed. I'm thrilled to be here and explore one of the world's largest cities."



"Traveling around the world, we purchase local food at each stop. Here in China, we've stocked up on plenty of dumplings. It's one of the joys of this journey – tasting different cuisines," Blinkenberg noted.

Launched in 1995, the ship's primary functions today include hosting corporate events and providing passenger cruises. On its current voyage, it has welcomed passengers from Japan to Shanghai and will continue to do so on its journey to China's Hong Kong.



The ship's crew of 30, hailing from various countries, including the Netherlands, Denmark, South Africa, Greece, Spain, and Ireland, rotate every 6-12 weeks. Shifra, a 25-year-old Dutch crew member, expressed enthusiasm for her work.

"This is my first time in Shanghai. The city's architecture, skyline, and nightlife are impressive. If I have time, I plan to visit local museums and exhibitions," she was quoted by thepaper.cn.

The ship arrived in Shanghai on Sunday and is set to depart for Hong Kong on Friday.