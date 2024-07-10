﻿
News / Metro

Students from 15 nations come together at friendship camp

About 100 students and teachers from 15 nations and regions are taking part in the 18th Shanghai International Youth Interactive Friendship Camp.
Shot by Yang Meiping, Dong Jun. Edited by Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

The 18th Shanghai International Youth Interactive Friendship Camp began on Tuesday with about 100 students and teachers from 15 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, France, Italy, and Serbia.

The event, themed "Peace, Friendship, and Future," is organized by the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Since 2005, it has attracted 1,673 teenagers from 65 different countries and regions.

Participants will learn about Chinese culture, including Chinese medicine and opera, as well as visit major landmarks such as the Oriental Pearl TV Tower and the WorldSkills Museum.

They will also organize a show on nations, providing a platform for participants from various countries to showcase their unique traditions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
