American visitors spend quality evening at Yuyuan Garden Malls

The approximately 200 American teachers and students in Shanghai had a wonderful time shopping at Yuyuan Garden Malls on Wednesday.

The majority of them used Alipay or WeChat Pay, China's two most popular digital payment apps.

Adjacent to Yu Garden, Yuyuan Garden Malls is a popular destination in Shanghai for sightseeing, sampling regional cuisine, and shopping for mementos.

Let's see what they purchased and how simple it was to use cash, credit cards, and QR codes to shop.