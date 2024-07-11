﻿
News / Metro

American visitors spend quality evening at Yuyuan Garden Malls

The visiting American students and teachers shopped at Yuyuan Garden Malls on Wednesday using Alipay and WeChat Pay.
The approximately 200 American teachers and students in Shanghai had a wonderful time shopping at Yuyuan Garden Malls on Wednesday.

The majority of them used Alipay or WeChat Pay, China's two most popular digital payment apps.

Adjacent to Yu Garden, Yuyuan Garden Malls is a popular destination in Shanghai for sightseeing, sampling regional cuisine, and shopping for mementos.

Let's see what they purchased and how simple it was to use cash, credit cards, and QR codes to shop.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Taking selfies at Yuyuan Garden Malls

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

Look what we bought!

Dong Jun / SHINE

Fans were a popular souvenir.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Posing for a group photo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

