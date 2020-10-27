News / Nation

China to impose sanctions on US firms over Taiwan arms sales


  01:29 UTC+8, 2020-10-27
China will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and other US companies involved in Washington's arms sales to Taiwan.

  

China will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and other US companies involved in Washington’s arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Zhao Lijian told journalists said the sanctions were “to safeguard national interests” and would apply to individuals and entities playing a “vile role” in the process of the arms sales.

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of three weapons systems to Taiwan, including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of US$1.8 billion, the Pentagon said last week.

Zhao said as pointed out by China on many occasions, the US arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, as well as undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests. “We stand firmly opposed to and deplore such practice,” he said.

China once again urges the US side to cease arms sales to Taiwan and any military contact with the island, Zhao said. “We will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard our national sovereignty and security interests,” the spokesperson added.

China has imposed sanctions on Lockheed Martin and other US companies in the past for selling weapons to Taiwan.

A spokesman for Boeing said that the company’s partnership with China’s aviation community had long-term benefits and that Boeing remained committed to it. China is one of Boeing’s biggest markets for commercial aircraft, but Zhao said only Boeing’s military arm, Boeing Defense, will be sanctioned.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon also supply radar and other technology for civilian aviation.

US media operations

China’s foreign ministry on Monday ordered six US media outlets to report back on their operations in the country within seven days, after Washington said it would designate the US arms of six more China-based media firms as foreign missions.

The US media firms are the American Broadcasting Corporation, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Feature Story News, the Bureau of National Affairs and Minnesota Public Radio.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
