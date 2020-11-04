News / Nation

Macau SAR gov't to spend US$52.61m on COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua
Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) government will spend 420 million patacas (US$52.61 million) to buy COVID-19 vaccines for all Macau residents, the SAR's health chief said on Tuesday.

Macau Health Bureau Director Lei Chin Ion told the press that the SAR government had contacted six vaccine producers from the Chinese mainland and abroad for the purchase of 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

He added that the price for each dose was estimated at 300 patacas, and the government will spend 420 million patacas in total.

Lei said so after he had taken part in an opening ceremony of a community health center in the Macau Peninsula.

As of Tuesday, Macau never has COVID-19 community transmission, with no confirmed local cases for 219 consecutive days and no imported cases for 130 consecutive days.

