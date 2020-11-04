News / Nation

Hong Kong to extend social distancing measures for another week

Xinhua
  00:26 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
Xinhua
  00:26 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0

Hong KONG’s social distancing restrictions that were to expire tomorrow will be extended for another week because the epidemic situation has not improved, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said.

Reopening customs between Hong Kong and the mainland without quarantine is technically ready, but it can only happen when the epidemic situation in Hong Kong is under control, Lam said.

Hong Kong has seen six local COVID-19 cases over the past week, three of which had an untraceable source of infection, meaning there is still a possibility of small outbreaks.

To strengthen anti-epidemic efforts, the HKSAR government will carry out testing among kindergarten pupils and teachers, extend the service period of sample collection in public hospitals, and set up four temporary labs for free testing.

A COVID-19 contact tracing app will be also launched in the middle of November, allowing residents to scan QR codes at public locations, and be alerted if confirmed cases appear at these places.

She said her three-day visit to Beijing from yesterday will focus on central government support in reviving Hong Kong’s economy and developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
