Multilateralism will win over unilateralism: Xi

  20:03 UTC+8, 2020-11-10
History has proven and will continue to prove that multilateralism will win over unilateralism, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.
Xi made the remarks in Beijing while addressing the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization via video link.

Humanity lives in a global village where the interests and destinies of all countries are intertwined, Xi said.

Noting that people across the world have a stronger yearning for a better life, Xi said the trend toward peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit is unstoppable.

Good neighborliness and friendship will prevail over a beggar-thy-neighbor approach, mutually beneficial cooperation is certain to replace zero-sum game, and multilateralism will win over unilateralism, Xi added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

