China concludes agreements with 81 countries on anti-graft cooperation

China has concluded treaties with 81 countries on fugitive extradition, judicial assistance and asset recovery, among others, data from the country's anti-graft authorities showed.
The National Supervisory Commission has been leading an operation to hunt down fugitives suspected of duty-related violations.

Since the commission's establishment in 2018, it has organized 32 teams to conduct repatriation missions in 17 countries.

China's anti-graft authorities have brought back 7,831 fugitives on suspicion of corruption offenses from overseas from 2014 to June 2020.

