News / Nation

Certifications for mainland students in HK, Macau, Taiwan to be canceled from 2021: ministry

Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Certifications of mainland students studying in HKSAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan will be canceled starting 2021 to facilitate their work and life in the mainland.
Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0

Certifications of mainland students studying in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR and Taiwan will be canceled starting 2021 to facilitate their work and life in the mainland, the Ministry of Education announced Wednesday.

The liaison offices of the central people's government in the Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR as well as the cross-Strait enrollment service center will provide corresponding services according to the wishes of the students if applications are submitted by December 31, 2020, the ministry said.

The certification will continue to be valid for students whose applications have been accepted but the certifications are issued later than January 1, 2021, the ministry noted.

After the certifications are scrapped, relevant departments and units can verify students' information through documents such as admission letters, degree certificates and diplomas issued by universities and colleges in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the ministry added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     