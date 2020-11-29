News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  12:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-29       0
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, with 11 newly confirmed cases all arriving from outside.
Xinhua
  12:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-29       0

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, with 11 newly confirmed cases all arriving from outside, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the newly imported cases, four were reported in Fujian, three in Shanghai, and one each in Sichuan, Yunnan, Shaanxi and Gansu, the commission said in its daily report.

Four new suspected cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it said.

A total of 16 COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 3,843 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,589 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 254 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,512 by Saturday, including 280 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,598 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the commission.

There were seven suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday, and 8,211 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Saturday saw 10 newly reported asymptomatic cases, nine of whom were arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 279 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom all but five arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Saturday, 6,123 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 109 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in Macau SAR, and 648 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,328 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in Macau SAR, and 556 in Taiwan. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     