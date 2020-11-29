Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, with 11 newly confirmed cases all arriving from outside.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, with 11 newly confirmed cases all arriving from outside, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the newly imported cases, four were reported in Fujian, three in Shanghai, and one each in Sichuan, Yunnan, Shaanxi and Gansu, the commission said in its daily report.

Four new suspected cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it said.

A total of 16 COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 3,843 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,589 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 254 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,512 by Saturday, including 280 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,598 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the commission.

There were seven suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday, and 8,211 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Saturday saw 10 newly reported asymptomatic cases, nine of whom were arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 279 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom all but five arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Saturday, 6,123 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 109 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in Macau SAR, and 648 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,328 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in Macau SAR, and 556 in Taiwan.