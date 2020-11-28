Hong Kong reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 6,123 in total

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported 84 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally to 6,123.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported 84 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally to 6,123.

Of the new confirmed cases, 80 were local ones with 27 having unknown source of infection. The rest were mostly related to a dancing cluster, which has caused over 400 infections so far.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 567 COVID-19 patients are still being treated in local hospitals, including seven in critical condition.