News / Nation

China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks

Shine
  01:20 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0
The probe, launched on November 24 from Hainan Island, adds to a string of increasingly bold missions by a Chinese space program that aims eventually to land a human on the moon.
Shine
  01:20 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon’s surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples.

The Chang’e-5 probe “successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area,” the official China News Service said, citing space officials.

The probe, launched on November 24 from the tropical southern island of Hainan, adds to a string of increasingly bold missions by a Chinese space program that aims eventually to land a human on the moon.

The uncrewed mission, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, aims to collect lunar material to help scientists learn more about the moon’s origins.

The mission will attempt to collect 2 kilograms of samples in a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain known as Oceanus Procellarum, or “Ocean of Storms.”

If the mission is completed as planned, it would make China the third nation to have retrieved lunar samples after the United States and the Soviet Union. The lander vehicle that touched down on the moon’s surface was one of several spacecraft deployed by the Chang’e-5 probe.

Upon landing, the lander vehicle is supposed to drill into the ground with a robotic arm, then transfer its soil and rock samples to an ascender vehicle that would lift off and dock with an orbiting module.

State broadcaster CCTV said it would start collecting samples on the lunar surface in the next two days. The samples would be transferred to a return capsule for the trip back to Earth, landing in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

China made its first lunar landing in 2013. In January last year. The Chang’e-4 probe touched down on the far side of the moon, the first space probe from any nation to do so.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
CCTV
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     