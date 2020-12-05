Chinese mainland reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that it received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Friday.

China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that it received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Friday, two of which were domestically transmitted in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Fifteen cases were imported from outside the mainland and reported in Shanghai, Henan, Guangdong, Sichuan, Beijing, Shanxi, and Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the report.