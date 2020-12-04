Chinese vice premier holds video talks with EU official over investment agreement

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held video talks on Friday with Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission.

During their discussion, Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the Chinese side of the China-EU High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue, conducted constructive communication with Dombrovskis, head of the EU side of the dialogue, over ways to push forward the negotiations of the China-EU investment agreement.