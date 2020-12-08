News / Nation

Beijing eatery offers A special meal for those in need

Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  21:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
A note that lets customers know that an eatery in Beijing's Chaoyang District is offering a free dinner for needy people has melted the hearts of Chinese citizens.
Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  21:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
Beijing eatery offers A special meal for those in need
Beijing Evening News

The note on the eatery offering free meals for the needy.

A note letting customers know that an eatery in Beijing’s Chaoyang District is offering free meals for needy people has melted the hearts of Chinese citizens, Beijing Daily reported.

The note issued by Deshunzhai reads:”It is inevitable for people to encounter difficulties when being away from home. Our restaurant provides dinner for free and we don't ask for anything in return. We only hope you help others when you're capable. Tips: Just tell the clerk you need set A, find a seat, and leave directly after eating."

Ma Zongxian, a man in charge of the eatery, said they got the idea after a special "customer" came in October. The "customer" never ordered any food, only eating leftovers on tables and cleaning the dishes after eating.

"We offered to give him some steamed buns but the man rejected this and said leftovers were enough," Ma said.

As the weather was getting colder, Ma discussed with owner Yu Chenghao the idea of providing free dinners for people in need. In consideration of their dignity, they set up a "secret signal” of set meal A — a bowl of beef noodles which normally costs 22 yuan (US$3.37).

Ma said: “I hope they feel warm after eating the hot noodles and overcome the hard time in life."

The note was issued at the end of October and by now only one customer had ordered for it. However, countless people were touched by the notice and wanted to donate meal A to those in need. Their kindness was thanked but refused by the eatery as Ma said it could afford it.

Deshunzhai also provides hot water for cleaners and homeless people.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     