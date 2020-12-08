Police begin investigation in wake of COVID-19 patient privacy leak

Chengdu police have begun an investigation after a COVID-19 patient's personal information was leaked and spread widely online.

Personal information, including the address and ID number of the 20-year-old woman surnamed Zhao, was published online.

A police officer with the cybersecurity authorities in the capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province said a probe is underway and the findings will be announced via its official channel.

Zhao recently tested positive for the virus. Both her grandparents, whom she visited on December 2, also tested positive.



The Chengdu Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Zhao had visited several restaurants and bars and urged people who had visited those same places to get tested.

Netizens were outraged by the invasion of her privacy and called for authorities to step up to stop the leak.

"She is innocent — her life is like most of ours," a netizen identified as Suijiao said. "She visited grandparents, went out to have dinner with friends, got her nails done and went to a movie. We should not tease her. The virus is our enemy, not the patient."



Chengdu has reported five local cases since yesterday and has activated an emergency plan, allocating 21 teams to conduct epidemiological investigations, carry out nucleic acid testing and disinfect places visited by those who have tested positive.