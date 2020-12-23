China considers anti-food-waste law to ensure food security

News / Nation

Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday began deliberating a draft law on preventing food waste to ensure food security.

Advocating saving food, the draft law requires government agencies, state-owned enterprises and public institutions to toughen the management of banquets using public funds.

Catering service providers should adopt measures to minimize food waste. They can charge consumers for wasting food. They are also encouraged to use technologies such as big data to analyze the needs of consumers to better manage food purchases, transportation and storage.

Online food delivery platforms should also display noticeable reminders on their food-ordering pages, and travel agencies are responsible for guiding travelers in saving food.

News media outlets are required to promote public awareness of preventing food waste, the draft says, banning them from producing, broadcasting or spreading programs or audio-video clips on binge eating. Media will be fined if they refuse to make corrections or commit serious violations. Regulators can suspend or shut down their services, the draft says.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
