China approves self-developed COVID-19 vaccine

  2020-12-31
China granted conditional marketing authorization for a self-developed COVID-19 vaccine.
The inactivated vaccine developed by the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co Ltd under the China National Biotec Group is displayed at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on September 6, 2020. 

China announced on Thursday that it had granted conditional marketing authorization for its first self-developed COVID-19 vaccine.

The inactivated vaccine, which got the approval from the National Medical Products Administration, is developed by the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co Ltd under the China National Biotec Group, which is affiliated with Sinopharm.

The interim results of its phase-3 clinical trials shows 79.34 percent efficacy against COVID-19, meeting the standards of the World Health Organization and the NMPA, according to a press conference by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

