Imported coronavirus variant case reported in Guangdong

An imported coronavirus variant case has been detected in south China's Guangdong Province, the provincial center for disease control and prevention said on Sunday.

The individual is an 18-year-old Chinese national who studies in Britain. He arrived in the provincial capital Guangzhou from Britain on December 4 and was quarantined immediately. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was diagnosed as a confirmed mild COVID-19 case on December 18.

Gene sequencing analysis on December 27 showed the patient had the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, which highly resembles the strain recently reported in Britain. The variant was confirmed following a high-throughput sequencing double-check on January 2.

According to the center, the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant has a stronger transmission capacity but its symptoms, fatality rate and the risk of severe cases are basically the same. The vaccines that have been developed are also effective against the new strain.

The individual is under further medical observation after being discharged from hospital.