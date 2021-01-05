News / Nation

30 spectacular meteor showers to light up sky

  22:45 UTC+8, 2021-01-05       0
Stargazers will be left dazzled by more than 30 meteor showers set to light up the sky this year, according to the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Apart from the Quadrantid, the first meteor shower of 2021 that reached its peak on Sunday, the observatory recommended watching another four major meteor showers, including the Perseids anticipated to peak on August 11 and 12 and Geminids on December 13 and 14. The latter will produce about 150 meteors per hour at its peak.

The Eta Aquarid and Orionids, two annual showers caused by the return of Halley’s Comet to the inner atmosphere, will likely be visible overnight from May 4 to 5 and October 19 to 20, respectively, said the observatory, citing the International Meteor Organization.

Source: Xinhua
