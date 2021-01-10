News / Nation

China publishes national standards for two new professions

China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security has released standards for two new professions, namely industrial robot system operator and network security administrator.
China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, together with other departments, has released the national standards for two newly emerged professions, namely industrial robot system operator and network security administrator.

According to the standards, industrial robot system operators should be able to install, program and process industrial robots with devices for human-machine interaction, while network security administrators are supposed to manage, monitor and protect networks and information.

Apart from compiling training syllabi and textbooks, the ministry will cooperate with other departments to guide employers and professional assessment institutions to work on qualification acknowledgement for the two professions.

The ministry had previously published the national standards for 18 new professions.

