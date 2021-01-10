News / Nation

China administers over 9 million doses of self-developed COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua
  07:41 UTC+8, 2021-01-10       0
China has administered more than 9 million doses of self-developed COVID-19 vaccines.
Xinhua
  07:41 UTC+8, 2021-01-10       0
China administers over 9 million doses of self-developed COVID-19 vaccines
Xinhua

A medical worker injects COVID-19 vaccine to an inoculator at the vaccination point of the Shandong Provincial Third Hospital in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province on January 4, 2021.

China has administered more than 9 million doses of self-developed COVID-19 vaccines. A senior health official announced this at a press conference on Saturday.

Starting December 15, China officially launched the COVID-19 vaccination program for this winter-spring period targeting a number of key groups, including those engaged in handling imported cold-chain products, customs officers, medical workers, and people working in public transport and fresh markets.

Since then, more than 7.5 million doses have been administered among these groups, said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission (NHC).

China administers over 9 million doses of self-developed COVID-19 vaccines
Xinhua

People wait in an observation area after receiving their COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary vaccination site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China on January 6, 2021.

With the previous 1.6 million doses targeting groups with high risks of infection, a total of over 9 million doses have been administered in China. It further proved the safety of self-developed COVID-19 vaccines, Zeng said.

Zeng said that China would vaccinate the eligible population as widely as possible and gradually build an immune barrier in the whole population to control the epidemic.

The vaccination would be administered in the order of key groups, high-risk groups, and the general population as the vaccine's production capacity increases, he said.

Zeng noted that China has a variety of measures in place to ensure safe vaccinations, including proper vaccination procedures, strict vaccinator training, vaccine recipient screening, adverse reaction monitoring, emergency treatment, and expert consultations on adverse reactions, Zeng said.

China administers over 9 million doses of self-developed COVID-19 vaccines
Xinhua

A medical worker asks about the physical condition of a man who is about to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province on January 4, 2021.

A total of 25,392 vaccination sites are available nationwide. Nearly 140,000 people have been vaccinated so far in north China's Hebei Province, said Cui Gang, an official with NHC's disease control department. He demanded efforts to speed up vaccination among key groups in the province as soon as possible.

The NHC has organized experts to work out eight detailed plans to guide the vaccinations, from vaccine transportation and distribution to adverse reaction prevention, Cui said.

A traceability information system for the management of vaccines now operates in medical institutions at all levels, Cui added.

China administers over 9 million doses of self-developed COVID-19 vaccines
Xinhua

A medical worker shows the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Beijing Biological Products Institute Co Ltd at the health management center in Panyu District of Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong Province on January 6, 2021.

Wang Huaqing, an expert from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said vaccination monitoring showed that most of the adverse reactions, including rashes and allergic reactions, are mild. Approximately one in a million encountered relatively serious adverse reactions.

COVID-19 vaccinations costs, including vaccine expenses and inoculation fees, would be covered by medical insurance funds and government fiscal, rather than individuals, said Li Tao, deputy director of the National Health care Security Administration.

He also noted that the administration's disbursement on COVID-19 vaccines would not affect the current revenue and expenditure of medical insurance funds or residents' medical treatment.

China administers over 9 million doses of self-developed COVID-19 vaccines
Xinhua

Staff members work at a COVID-19 vaccine packaging plant of Sinovac Research and Development Co Ltd in Beijing, capital of China on January 6, 2021.

Zheng Zhongwei, head of the working group for vaccine development under the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19, said China has promised to make its COVID-19 vaccine a global public good when available, contributing to vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries.

China's vaccine enterprises took consideration of this promise when laying out the vaccine production capacity, Zheng said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     