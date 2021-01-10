News / Nation

China's Hebei reports 46 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  12:35 UTC+8, 2021-01-10
China's Hebei Province reported 46 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.
Xinhua
  12:35 UTC+8, 2021-01-10

Among the confirmed cases, 44 were reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, and the other two in the city of Xingtai. Twenty-nine of the cases were previously asymptomatic carriers.

All of the new asymptomatic cases were reported in Shijiazhuang.

By Saturday, there were 183 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and two imported ones in hospitals in Hebei. In total, the province has recorded 522 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and 36 imported cases.

There were 181 locally-transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
