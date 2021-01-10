China's Hebei reports 46 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

China's Hebei Province reported 46 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

Among the confirmed cases, 44 were reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, and the other two in the city of Xingtai. Twenty-nine of the cases were previously asymptomatic carriers.

All of the new asymptomatic cases were reported in Shijiazhuang.

By Saturday, there were 183 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and two imported ones in hospitals in Hebei. In total, the province has recorded 522 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and 36 imported cases.

There were 181 locally-transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.