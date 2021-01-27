State Council talks with Shandong government over deadly gold mine accident

China's State Council on Wednesday summoned and had a discussion with the provincial government of Shandong in the wake of a deadly gold mine accident that killed 10 people.

One person is still unaccounted for following the accident on January 10. Eleven others have been rescued.