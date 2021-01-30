First nuclear unit with Hualong One reactor starts commercial operation

China's first nuclear power unit using Hualong One, a domestically-designed third-generation nuclear reactor, has entered commercial operation.

The No. 5 unit in the city of Fuqing, east China's Fujian Province, is generating electricity for sale after a seven-day trial run, said the CNNC.

The Hualong One reactor, with all of its core components produced domestically, has a design life of 60 years and meets the strictest safety standards in the world, according to the CNNC.