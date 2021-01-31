News / Nation

Over 24 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in China

Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-31       0
More than 24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in China, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday.
Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-31       0

More than 24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in China, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday.

Preliminary tests showed that the incidence of severe abnormal reactions caused by the COVID-19 vaccines currently used in China is no higher than that of the influenza vaccine, Xu Wenbo, head of the National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention under the center, said at a press conference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

Last month, an inactivated vaccine developed by Beijing Biological Products Institute Co., Ltd. under the China National Biotec Group (CNBG), affiliated with Sinopharm, became the first to receive conditional market approval from the National Medical Products Administration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Sinopharm
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     