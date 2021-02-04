Kyoto House opens first pop-up store in Sanya

The store features exquisite Japanese handicrafts, artworks, jewelry and home appliances. It will also hold interactive workshops and salons for Sino-Japan cultural exchanges.

Kyoto House’s first pop-up store opened at the Atlantis Sanya resort in Hainan Province on Wednesday, a joint effort between Fosun Group and Kyoto Prefecture.

The store features exquisite Japanese handicrafts, artworks, jewelry, home appliances and lifestyles. It will also hold interactive workshops and salons for Sino-Japan cultural exchanges.

The collaboration between Kyoto and the Shanghai-based Fosun Group dates back to mid-2019, when they launched partnerships in the fields of culture, tourism, science and technology, and health.

In December 2019, the Kyoto House opened at Shanghai’s Bund Finance Center. Last year, its stunning artworks, both traditional and modern, were exhibited at the China International Import Expo.

Fosun Group will host Japanese Culture Day on May 17 every year to promote exchanges and cooperation in culture, art, tourism and commerce.