Over 390,000 volunteers dedicated to COVID-19 fight in China

More than 390,000 volunteers devoted themselves to the country's fight against COVID-19 in 2020, the Red Cross Society of China said.
The volunteers carried out health monitoring and screening at communities and offered help to people in need, rendering more than 71 million hours of service to over 7.5 million people in 2020.

It was the largest volunteer service campaign ever organized and mobilized by the red cross society in China, the organization said.

