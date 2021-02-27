Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

The commission received reports of 10 new imported COVID-19 cases on Friday.

One new suspected case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai Friday. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

On Friday, 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Friday, a total of 4,984 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,824 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 160 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,887 by Friday, including 230 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,021 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Friday, and 4,399 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Friday also saw eight asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. Two asymptomatic cases arriving from outside the mainland were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 258 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 248 arrived from outside the mainland.