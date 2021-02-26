Adopted son treats 'grandma' to special wedding photo shoot

Firefighter Zhang Jiagang wanted to do something special for his adopted parents so he arranged a photographer to take some belated wedding photos. The photos went viral online.

Zhang Jiagang, 24, now a firefighter in Fenyi County of Xinyu City, east China’s Jiangxi Province, was found abandoned and adopted 24 years ago by Tang Caiying, who is now 85 years old.

Tang and her husband raised their own daughter and six infants abandoned by their parents on their own. In 2001, Fenyi County firefighters started to help Tang’s family after learning of their experience. That help has lasted 20 years.

In 2016, Zhang wanted to return the favor so he became a firefighter as a thank you to the fire service for giving him a chance in life.

In May last year, Zhang, who calls Tang “grandma” on account of her age, wanted to do something special for his adopted parents so he arranged a photographer to take some belated wedding photos. Due to the physical condition of his adopted father, Zhang stood in for him. The photos went viral after they were released online.

Now, Zhang and his colleagues aid two students of poverty-stricken families, and he hopes to pass on the love given to him by his adopted parents and the firefighters.