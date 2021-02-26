News / Nation

Adopted son treats 'grandma' to special wedding photo shoot

Xinhua
  18:25 UTC+8, 2021-02-26       0
Firefighter Zhang Jiagang wanted to do something special for his adopted parents so he arranged a photographer to take some belated wedding photos. The photos went viral online. 
Xinhua
  18:25 UTC+8, 2021-02-26       0

Zhang Jiagang, 24, now a firefighter in Fenyi County of Xinyu City, east China’s Jiangxi Province, was found abandoned and adopted 24 years ago by Tang Caiying, who is now 85 years old. 

Tang and her husband raised their own daughter and six infants abandoned by their parents on their own. In 2001, Fenyi County firefighters started to help Tang’s family after learning of their experience. That help has lasted 20 years. 

In 2016, Zhang wanted to return the favor so he became a firefighter as a thank you to the fire service for giving him a chance in life. 

In May last year, Zhang, who calls Tang “grandma” on account of her age, wanted to do something special for his adopted parents so he arranged a photographer to take some belated wedding photos. Due to the physical condition of his adopted father, Zhang stood in for him. The photos went viral after they were released online. 

Now, Zhang and his colleagues aid two students of poverty-stricken families, and he hopes to pass on the love given to him by his adopted parents and the firefighters.

10 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Due to the physical condition of his adopted father, Zhang Jiagang stood in for him to take some wedding photos with Tang Caiying, Zhang’s adopted mom whom he calls “grandma,” last year.

    Xinhua


  • Xinhua


  • Xinhua

  • Tang gives Zhang a thumb-up in Fenyi.

    Xinhua

  • Zhang (right) and his colleagues clean a fire engine.

    Xinhua

  • Zhang has lunch with Tang who came to see him at the fire brigade station in Fenyi County last week.

  • Zhang takes a walk with Tang.

    Xinhua

  • Zhang combs Tang’s hair at home in Fenyi County.

    Xinhua

  • Zhang takes Tang to visit his workplace in Fenyi County.

    Xinhua

  • Zhang (right) and his colleague talk with children they aid in Fenyi County, east China’s Jiangxi Province.

    Xinhua
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     