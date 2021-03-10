News / Nation

HKSAR chief executive urges residents to get vaccinated against COIVD-19

Xinhua
  23:46 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
Xinhua
  23:46 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam on Wednesday urged residents in priority groups to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to protect both themselves and other people.

During an inspection tour to a vaccination center at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Center, Lam said two vaccines currently available in Hong Kong, produced by Sinovac Biotech and Fosun Pharma/BioNTech, respectively, are safe and effective and have gone through expert assessment.

The HKSAR government has set up a surveillance system for the vaccination program, under which clinical incidents are reviewed by experts and related information can be published in time, Lam said.

More than 110,000 people in Hong Kong have taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccines under the government program starting February 26.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
