Blood supply in China remains stable: official

  20:19 UTC+8, 2021-03-15       0
Blood supply in China remains stable and basically meets nationwide in-clinic demand, with inventory above the security line, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) said Monday.

Since the beginning of the vaccination against COVID-19, the NHC has strengthened the monitoring and coordination of blood supply, and put in place a system of monitoring and reporting on a daily basis, said Chang Jile, head of the disease prevention and control bureau under the NHC.

Based on scientific studies by medical experts, the NHC has introduced a waiting period for blood donors between vaccination and blood donation, Chang said.

To ensure safety, China is conducting nucleic acid test on all in-clinic blood supply, said Chang.

