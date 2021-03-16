News / Nation

China eases visa rules in Philippines for recipients of its vaccines

  01:35 UTC+8, 2021-03-16
China will return to its pre-pandemic visa application requirements for those fully vaccinated with its home-grown vaccines, according to a statement by its embassy in Manila.
China’s embassy in the Philippines said on Monday it would simplify visa applications for anyone in the country who has been inoculated with Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines to allow regular travel to resume.

China will return to its pre-pandemic visa application requirements for those fully vaccinated with its home-grown vaccines, according to a statement by its embassy in Manila, which is among the first to announce the policy.

The Philippines kicked off its vaccination drive among health workers on March 1, using some of the 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech vaccine, CoronaVac, which were donated by the Chinese government.

It has purchased a further 25 million doses of CoronaVac to be delivered later. It is one of three coronavirus vaccines granted emergency use approval by Philippine regulators.

The Philippines has also been discussing a vaccine supply deal with China’s Sinopharm, which has also applied for emergency use authorisation.

The embassy said it would work with Philippine authorities to create a mechanism to ensure vaccination certificates were issued to facilitate travel.

On Saturday, China announced streamlined visa procedures for foreigners in Hong Kong.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
