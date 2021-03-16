News / Nation

China to donate 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers

  08:56 UTC+8, 2021-03-16
China intends to donate 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers, with priority to be given to peacekeepers working in Africa.
China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Monday notified UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of China's intention to donate 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers, with priority to be given to peacekeepers working in Africa, said the Chinese mission.

This is a further step to make Chinese vaccines a global public good, and a demonstration of China's firm and continuous support to the United Nations and multilateralism, said the Chinese mission in a press release.

As one of the champions of the safety and security issue under the "Action for Peacekeeping" initiative of the UN secretary-general, China attaches great importance to the safety and security of peacekeepers, and supports early COVID-19 vaccination for UN peacekeepers to protect their health and help them better perform their duties. The Chinese government will work closely with the UN Secretariat to make vaccines donated by China available to the UN peacekeepers at an early date, it said.

The fight against COVID-19 is the most pressing task facing the world today. Vaccines are the most powerful weapon to win the battle. China attaches great importance to the equitable distribution of vaccines, especially the accessibility and affordability in developing countries. China will continue to work in solidarity with countries around the world to make unremitting efforts to win the final victory of the global fight against the pandemic, it said.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced China's decision to donate vaccines to UN peacekeepers at a Security Council meeting on COVID-19 vaccines on February 17.

