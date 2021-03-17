News / Nation

China says US-Japan ties should not hurt others

Shine
  01:48 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0
Cooperation between the United States and Japan must not harm any third party's interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters on Tuesday.
Shine
  01:48 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0

Cooperation between the United States and Japan must not harm any third party’s interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday.

His remarks came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Japan and held talks with Japanese officials.

China was called a “threat,” while parties involved expressed their commitment to “opposing coercion and destabilizing behavior.”

“We believe that the US-Japan cooperation should boost mutual trust and understanding as well as benefit regional peace and stability,” Zhao said at the press briefing.

Blinken flew to Japan’s capital Tokyo with Austin on Tuesday, marking the first overseas visit by top members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet.

They will continue on to South Korea, and a policy review by the new administration of its approach to Pyongyang is also a key part of the diplomatic outreach.

Blinken’s comments come ahead of meetings in Alaska tomorrow that will bring together for the first time senior Biden administration officials and their Chinese counterparts to discuss frayed ties between the world’s top two economies.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     