Officials seize tainted mutton in wake of TV report

Tainted mutton has been seized after a report by China Central Television exposed widespread use of banned lean meat powders in the sheep-breeding industry in Hebei Province.
Tainted mutton has been seized after a news report by China Central Television (CCTV) yesterday exposed widespread use of banned lean meat powders in the sheep-breeding industry in Qingxian County, Hebei Province.

Authorities in the city of Cangzhou, which administers Qingxian County, are tracking down the sources of ractopamine, a banned feed additive that enhances leanness, and have vowed to tighten up supervision to thoroughly eliminate the problem in the industry, the government said in a statement issued today.

The CCTV report claimed breeders in Qingxian, a major sheep-breeding base with an annual output of 700,000 sheep, have been secretively feeding sheep the lean meat powder for as long as 10 years to make higher profits.

In 2002, China banned the feed additive in animal husbandry because it can pose health risks for humans.

According to a dealer, each sheep can sell for an additional 50 to 60 yuan (US$9.23) after being given ractopamine.

To evade supervision, breeders commonly provide several sheep that have not been given the feed additive for testing, according to the report.

A dealer told CCTV the mutton was sold in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, Tianjin and Henan Province, without naming specific clients.

Although Qingxian officials strictly enforce the ban on ractopamine, breeders are usually notified of any upcoming inspections in advance and hide all traces of it, according to the report.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
CCTV
