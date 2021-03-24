Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Ten new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.

Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Tuesday, 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 5,221 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 5,065 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 156 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,125 by Tuesday, including 158 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,331 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Tuesday, and 3,467 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Tuesday also saw reports of eight asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case from outside the mainland was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 236 asymptomatic cases, all of whom were imported ones, were under medical observation.