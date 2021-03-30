Xi stresses role of revolutionary cultural relics in inspiring people

Improving the protection, management and utilization of revolutionary cultural relics, he said, is the common responsibility of the Party and the whole Chinese society.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of better protecting, managing and utilizing revolutionary cultural relics to inspire people to build a modern socialist China and achieve national rejuvenation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his recent instruction on work related to the country's revolutionary cultural relics.

Revolutionary cultural relics hold the glorious history of the heroic struggles of the CPC and the people, and are records of the great course and touching actions of the Chinese revolution, Xi noted during his instruction, calling them valuable assets of the CPC and the country.

They can serve as vivid teaching materials for the promotion of revolutionary traditions and culture, and socialist cultural-ethical progress, and for inspiring a strong sense of patriotism and invigorating the Chinese ethos, said Xi.

Improving the protection, management and utilization of revolutionary cultural relics, he said, is the common responsibility of the Party and the whole Chinese society.

It is a job that should be put high on the agenda of Party committees and governments at various levels and entails greater efforts, said Xi, highlighting the importance of giving full play to the role of revolutionary cultural relics in education related to Party history, revolutionary traditions and patriotism.

A national conference on revolutionary cultural relics was held in Beijing on Tuesday, during which Xi's instruction was delivered by Sun Chunlan, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and China's vice premier.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said at the event that Xi's instruction provides a fundamental guideline for work on revolutionary cultural relics in the new era, and called for its full implementation to break new ground in the work.