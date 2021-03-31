Southwest Chinese city enters lockdown after minor virus outbreak

The city of Ruili in southwest China's Yunnan Province which borders Myanmar will enter a one-week lockdown after six local COVID-19 cases were reported today.

The city of Ruili in southwest China’s Yunnan Province which borders Myanmar will enter a one-week lockdown after six local COVID-19 cases were reported today. Of the six people, five are Chinese and one is from Myanmar. Three asymptomatic cases were also confirmed today — all of them from Myanmar.

The city will begin COVID-19 testing on its entire population, and everyone is required to stay at home for one week. All businesses will be closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies and food markets. One person from each household can leave home to buy necessities every day, city government said today.

Meanwhile, it will begin cracking down on illegal immigration.