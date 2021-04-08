Chinese mainland reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The same day also saw 13 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, according to the report.

Nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Wednesday, said the report.

A total of 5,384 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 5,198 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 186 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,365 by Wednesday, including 263 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe condition.

As of Wednesday, 85,466 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Wednesday.

Wednesday also saw six asymptomatic cases newly reported, five of whom from outside the mainland and one from Yunnan. On the same day, five asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 291 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,050 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,163 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,004 had been discharged in Taiwan.