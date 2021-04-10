Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

The same day saw 14 imported cases newly reported, four of whom were in Shanghai, two in Fujian, and one each in Beijing, Shanxi, Liaoning, Zhejiang, Shandong, Hubei, Yunnan and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, it added.

Ten COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Friday, said the report.

A total of 5,411 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 5,212 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 199 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,400 by Friday, including 283 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe condition.

As of Friday, 85,481 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

Friday also saw 11 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all of whom from outside the mainland. On the same day, three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 285 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation as of Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,563 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 207 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,054 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,186 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,018 had been discharged in Taiwan.